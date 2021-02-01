Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Uttarakhand police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Nanakmatta area of US Nagar district, said police.
Kamlesh Bhatt, in-charge, Nanakmatta police station said, “A man from a village under our police station had lodged a complaint against a relative accusing him of raping his minor daughter on Saturday. We arrested the accused on Sunday.”
Bhatt said the accused took his 7-year-old cousin to his house, luring her with something, and allegedly raped her. She was crying and revealed the whole case when asked by the parents, he said.
According to the FIR, the victim complained that the man took her to his house and did a wrongful act with her.
Also read: GST revenue collection for January almost touched ₹1.20 lakh crore
Bhatt said after a sub-inspector investigated the matter, the accused was arrested from his house on Sunday. Later, he was produced in the local court from where he was sent to jail, he said.
An FIR under sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of children from sexual offences Act (POCSO) has been lodged.
The investigation has been handed over to sub-inspector Neha Dhyani, Bhatt added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies
- Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand increases MGNREGA work to 150 days from 100, bans single-use plastic
- The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved a complete ban on single-use plastics in the state with fines ranging from ₹100 to ₹2 lakh for violating the ban.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor
- Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'
- 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand registers marginal increase in Covid-19 vaccination percentage
- While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was recorded at 65 per cent on January 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Congress slams CM’s markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh
- Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more
- This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work
- She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region
- So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox