Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand receptionist’s body found in canal; Resort demolished with bulldozer

Uttarakhand receptionist’s body found in canal; Resort demolished with bulldozer

dehradun news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 02:01 PM IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case

BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pullkit Arya is the key accused in the case. (Sourced)
BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pullkit Arya is the key accused in the case. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

The Uttarakhand government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of the 19-year-old woman in Pauri Garhwal. Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya’s son Pullkit Arya is the key accused in the case.

“I have ordered the constitution of the SIT headed by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) P Renu Devi to ensure harshest punishment to the culprits,” chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the state disaster response force (SDRF) on Saturday morning recovered the body of the woman from the Chilla canal.

Lalita Negi, media-in-charge, SDRF, said they had been engaged in the rescue operation since Friday. “Our deep divers and rescue team restarted the operation this morning and we found a body near Chilla powerhouse. The body was subsequently handed over to the kin who identified it to be of their daughter,” Negi said.

“The body of our daughter was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the chief minister, the district administration demolished the “illegal construction” at Vanantara resort using a bulldozer in Ganga Bhogpur Talla in Yamkeswar area on Friday late evening.

The resort is owned by key accused Pullkit Arya, the son of the BJP leader.

The police on Friday arrested three accused, identified as Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and staff member Ankit Gupta for allegedly killing the woman, a receptionist at the resort, and throwing her body in the Chilla canal on September 18.

To mislead the police, the accused themselves filed a missing complaint with the revenue police on September 20. The matter was transferred to the regular police on September 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out