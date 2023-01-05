Uttarakhand residents break into celebration as SC orders stay on eviction

The Supreme Court’s Thursday order staying the proposed eviction on the ‘encroached’ railway land in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani has brought relief to the residents of Banbhulpura as they broke into celebrations after weeks of tension and anxiety. They said that the fear of losing the roof over their head had given them sleepless nights.

Thousands of people, including children, women and elderly, had been protesting, staging sit-ins and taking out candle marches in the cold weather since the high court on December 20 last year ordered to remove encroachments from 29 acres of railway land. The Supreme Court called it a “human issue” and said 50,000 people cannot be uprooted overnight.

Since the early hours of Thursday, when the top court was supposed to hear a bunch of petitions seeking relief from eviction, the residents in Banbhulpura were glued to the TV screen and were involved in mass prayers in mosques for a positive outcome.

Locals said the apex court’s stay is just a momentary relief and the fight to not lose their ‘aashiyana’ (home) will continue till they get a final decision from the apex court in their favour.

Nazreen, a resident of lane number 18 in Banbhulpura, said, “We had fixed our son’s marriage, much before the high court order, for February 12. The high court order came as a shocker for us. We were stressed about where to bring ‘dulhan’ (bride) if we are evicted from our home which we built with our lifetime earnings. When the Supreme Court hears the matter on February 7, we expect a positive decision.”

Also Read | ‘Not correct to say paramilitary forces…’: Supreme Court on Haldwani land case | Top quotes

Afroz Begum, Nazreen’s neighbourer, was equally worried about her daughter’s marriage which is fixed for March 18. “There are serious problems with demarcation by the railways, they have done it in a wrong manner,” she alleged.

“Our past two weeks have been tough since the high court order for eviction, our prayers have been finally accepted by Allah,” said Sharafat Khan, one of the petitioners who approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. He welcomed the SC’s decision and said they are confident to prove their ownership over the land in the top court.

Mohammad Mukarram, Imam at Barkat-e-Raza Masjid, said, “Though the stay order has come as a relief, it’s not a final decision. The necessary documents which couldn’t be produced in the high court would be presented before the apex court. A panel will be constituted for better representation in the top court.”

Abdul Waaris, a local, said, “In lane number 17 of Banbhulpura, children, women, elderly, all have been praying for a favourable decision by the Supreme Court since early morning. We had hopes from Allah and he gave us relief. It’s the beginning of our success. Now we have to work hard without involving ourselves in any controversy.”

Mohammad Akran, Imam at Namra Masjid, said, “A panel will be constituted for a better representation in the Supreme Court which will include people of all religions. We have got support from every community. We will ensure that justice is served by the apex court.”

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the railways and the state government seeking their responses to a batch of pleas challenging the high court order. The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 7.