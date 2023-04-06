Two earthquakes of magnitude 3 and 2.6 hit Uttarkashi in last 12 hours

Two earthquakes of magnitude 3 and 2.6 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning at 5.40 am and Wednesday evening at 7.28 pm respectively, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) website. (Representative Photo)

Both earthquakes occurred around 5 km beneath the earth’s surface, it said.

NCS is the nodal agency of the central government under the earth sciences ministry for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

According to the reports, Uttarakhand has reported over a dozen earthquakes in the last one year.

Recently, on March 5, Uttarkashi was hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and 1.8.

On December 28 last year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit the Uttarkashi district. The same district reported two earthquakes of 2.7 and 3.1 in July last year.

Last year on April 3, Uttarkashi reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.1. On the same day, tremors with magnitude 3 were felt in the Pithoragarh district. On February 17, Chimoli district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.3. Earlier on February 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Uttarkashi. On February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.