3 months on, Joshimath families await permanent resettlement

Hundreds of families living in relief camps in Joshimath are yet to hear about any permanent resettlement, more than three months after they were driven out of their homes when gaping cracks spread through the hill town, toppling several buildings and rendering many more unsafe to live in. At least 296families are living in temporary shelters. (AP)

The delay, affected residents said, was because a closely watched technical report on why the land in the town shifted, leading to the cracks, is still awaited – over two months after eight technical agencies carried out thorough assessments of the region.

Read here: CM Dhami meets PM Modi, seeks ₹ 2,942 crore package for Joshimath

At least 296 families are living in temporary shelters.

“For how long will the government force us to live our lives in a tiny room? It’s been three months already. The reality is totally contrasting to what is claimed by the government,” said Digambar Singh Bisht, one of the affected residents from Singh Dhar ward, who has been living at a relief camp set up inside a local civic body building.

In every room, a family of four or five members lives with items like furniture, TV, trunks, which they managed to bring along while leaving their damaged houses, leaving hardly any space for occupants to walk.

At last count, 868 residential buildings and other structures developed cracks in the first week of January. On January 25, eight technical agencies, such as Central Building Research Institute and IIT Roorkee conducted studies on the sinking town and submitted their report to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The report is yet to be made public.

“The delay in the report of the technical agencies is raising our suspicion that the government is hiding the reality. If they say that the majority of the town continues to live a normal life, why can’t the government just release the report?” said Deepat Rawat, who lives with his family in a room next to Bisht.

Local residents said they still don’t have clarity about safe and unsafe areas in the town, where some fissures that opened up in the ground were as wide as a metre.

“Locals are not clear if they live in a safe or unsafe area, and what would happen to the town in case of an earthquake or torrential rain. From April 27, the Badrinath yatra is scheduled to begin and the government is inviting pilgrims from across the country. The yatra is the backbone of the local economy. However, until it is known if the town is safe or not, there will be doubts over the yatra,” Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convener Atul Sati said.

“Locals continue to live in anxiety. They are apprehensive about the report. Unemployment is at its peak and all construction works are suspended in and around the town. It’s only adding to the misery,” said Nain Singh Bhandari, president of Joshimath Vyapar Mandal.

The incident brought back into focus the susceptibility of the Himalayas to unplanned human settlement. Experts and locals have attributed the subsidence damage to underground water channels being disrupted due to tunnelling work for a hydroelectric project, the construction of the Helang bypass for the Char Dham project, and unplanned building work within the town itself.

The affected families said financial compensation, promised by the Pushkar Singh Dhami administration, was yet to be paid out fully. Latest figures from the Chamoli district administration showed the government has distributed ₹9.72 crore to 38 families, which is around 13% of the total 296affected families, so far.

In February, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved a policy for compensation and permanent rehabilitation for affected residents. The rehabilitation policy cleared by the government offered three options.

Under the first option, the affected families can get compensation for their damaged residential buildings at the prescribed rates and compensation for land on the basis of rates to be determined in future on the basis of reports of technical institutions.

Under the second option, a maximum area of land up to 75 square meters (50 meters for building construction and 25 meters for cowsheds/other works) can be provided to the affected families for the construction of residential buildings.

Read here: Keep close watch on Joshimath situation during rain, CM Dhami tells officials

Under the third option, the affected families can demand the construction of residential buildings relative to their land and buildings. Buildings will be constructed by the state government on land up to a maximum area of 50 square meters and 25 meters of land will be made available for cowsheds/other works.

In a statement, the government said that the rate of compensation for land will be decided on the basis of survey reports received from the technical institutes.

“Once the eight technical agencies who studied the Joshimath problem submit their report, we will take further decisions accordingly,” Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, secretary, disaster management, said.