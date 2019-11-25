Delayed flat possession costs Kharar builder dear

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:16 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has penalised Kharar-based Bajwa Developers Limited for delay in handing over the possession of a plot to a Yamunanagar resident.

The forum has directed the builder to refund ₹6.9 lakh with 12% interest and pay ₹25,000 as compensation along with ₹5,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant, Harpreet Singh Banga.

Banga said he had booked a one-BHK flat in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, for ₹12.5 lakh under an agreement of sale in May 2011. Banga had paid ₹6.9 lakh in instalments but when he visited the site, no construction had taken place there despite the promise of possession within 36 months from the date of agreement. He alleged that the developers had been misguiding him.

Denying any deficiency in services, the builder said the flat was booked under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category and the possession was delayed as the complainant had not provided the income and domicile certificates.

The forum, however, held that if the complainant failed to submit the requisite declaration for showing his entitlement to the EWS category flat, the agreement at the most could be declared as voidable.

BLURB: Told to pay ₹30,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to Yamunanagar man