Delhi: Africans protest outside police station

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:31 IST

New Delhi: At least 30 Africans on Friday evening demonstrated outside the Mohan Garden police station in southwest Delhi to protest against the recent police action against compatriots.

Police said since the protest was in violation of the government’s guidelines on social distancing during the pandemic, they have police registered a case under sections of disobeying government’s order and negligent acts likely to spread infection. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188, 269, and 270, police said.

“The protestors were apprised that by holding the protest they were violating the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. They were urged to leave. The protestors dispersed after around 15 minutes. We have registered a case and action would be taken as per law against the foreigners after identifying them through video footage,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

According to DCP Meena, the Dwarka district police had been taking action against foreigners who were found living illegally in areas such as Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden. Last month, 25 cases under the Foreigners Act were registered against as many people from African countries, after the verification of their documents through Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) confirmed that they were staying illegally, as their visas had expired.

“Some local representatives of the community were making an issue out of it. They gathered at the police station to protest and demanded that arrangements be made to send them back to their country. The crowd dispersed after being informed about the violation of the Covid-19 rules,” said the DCP.