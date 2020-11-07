e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi: Africans protest outside police station

Delhi: Africans protest outside police station

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: At least 30 Africans on Friday evening demonstrated outside the Mohan Garden police station in southwest Delhi to protest against the recent police action against compatriots.

Police said since the protest was in violation of the government’s guidelines on social distancing during the pandemic, they have police registered a case under sections of disobeying government’s order and negligent acts likely to spread infection. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188, 269, and 270, police said.

“The protestors were apprised that by holding the protest they were violating the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. They were urged to leave. The protestors dispersed after around 15 minutes. We have registered a case and action would be taken as per law against the foreigners after identifying them through video footage,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

According to DCP Meena, the Dwarka district police had been taking action against foreigners who were found living illegally in areas such as Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden. Last month, 25 cases under the Foreigners Act were registered against as many people from African countries, after the verification of their documents through Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) confirmed that they were staying illegally, as their visas had expired.

“Some local representatives of the community were making an issue out of it. They gathered at the police station to protest and demanded that arrangements be made to send them back to their country. The crowd dispersed after being informed about the violation of the Covid-19 rules,” said the DCP.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In