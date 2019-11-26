Delhi air quality may improve today; better wind speed, light rain likely

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:05 IST

New Delhi

Delhi’s air quality on Monday dipped marginally on Monday, settling in the ‘poor’ category. Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said that the wind speed will pick up again by Tuesday and pollution levels may dip.

On Monday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded 252, a minor deterioration from Sunday’s 234 according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

At 7.30 pm, though at some of the monitoring stations including Shadipur, Dilshad Garden and Pusa, the AQI levels improved to reach ‘moderate’ levels, some others such as Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Bawana and Mundka were in the ‘very poor’ zone.

The average PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) levels at 7pm was 109.6ug/m3, more than two times the acceptable standard of 60ug/m3. The average PM 10 (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometres) was also recorded 197.2ug/m3 as against the standard of 100ug/m3.

“Through the night (intervening night of Monday and Tuesday) the air quality might deteriorate a little but things are expected to improve tomorrow (Tuesday),” said a senior IMD scientist.

The forecast also says that there is a chance of light rain in parts of the city, which usually spells bad news for the city’s air quality. But on Tuesday, scientists said that the winds will remain strong and will help disperse the pollutants.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), ministry of earth science’s weather and air quality monitoring centre, data also shows that on Monday the share of crop stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana contributed to 8% of the Capital’s pollution. On Tuesday, it will go down to 4%, the SAFAR forecast says.

“This is due to very high upper air transport level winds which may surpass the plume without descending in Delhi. This is due to very high upper air transport level winds which may surpass the plume without descending in Delhi,” the forecast read.