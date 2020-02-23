Delhi assembly session to commence today, MLAs to take oath

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:55 IST

New Delhi: A three-day session of the Delhi assembly will begin on Monday, during which newly elected MLAs will take oath, and the Speaker will be elected in the House. The assembly schedule also read that Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal will address the House on Tuesday.

Delhi’s seventh Legislative Assembly was constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was re-elected in Delhi with a thumping majority of 62 out of 70 seats on February 11. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have eight representatives in the House this time — compared to four in the previous tenure — the Congress, once again, will have none.

The AAP, which has repeated all its ministers in the Delhi cabinet, is likely to re-elect Ram Niwas Goel as the Speaker of the House, senior party functionaries said. However, the BJP is yet to name its pick for the Leader of Opposition post.

The assembly schedule, published on Sunday, said the 70 MLAs would take the oath of affirmation on Monday, following which the election of the Speaker would take place. On Tuesday, the L-G would address the legislative assembly.

According to senior government officials, the AAP government will be ready with the budget after mid-March and that is when the budget session of the Assembly is likely to be scheduled.

Senior BJP functionaries said, if the Leader of Opposition is not named this session, it can happen in the Budget session. The top contenders, they said, are Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta — who was the leader of opposition in the last tenure of the House — and Karawal Nagar MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.

Elections in the national capital took place on February 8, and the results were declared on February 11.