Delhi: Bara Hindu Rao Hospital designated as Covid facility

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
The hospital has been directed to start admitting Covid-19 patients from Tuesday, according to an order by Delhi’s health department.

“In exercise of powers under the Delhi Epidemic Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 and the Epidemic Act, 1897, Bara Hindu Rao hospital running under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is hereby declared as a Covid-19 hospital. The Medical Superintendent is directed to make all hospital beds available to admit Covid-19 patients as per the laid down protocol by 16.06.2020,” the order reads.

The hospital has about 980 beds – including 17 ventilators, eight intensive care unit beds and four high dependency unit beds (a step-down from the ICU). Another 250 beds have oxygen support on them, according to the North MCD.

Currently, there are 209 patients admitted to the hospital who will be moved to the Kasturba, Rajan Babu and Giridharilal hospitals.

“Modifications will be made in terms of manpower deployment, infrastructure and facilities related to patient care and healthcare workers,” said North MCD spokesperson Ira Singhal.

The three corporations together run eight hospitals which have a total of more than 2,800 beds. Of these, the government has so far declared only one hospital – Tilak Nagar Super Specialty Hospital – for the treatment of those with Covid-19.

On Thursday, the political representatives of all three civic bodies had held a joint press conference during which they stated that they were ready to “hand over” their hospitals to the government to be declared dedicated facilities to treat patients who contract the Sars-Cov-2.

“We are ready to give our facilities, like Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, to the government so that they can be developed as dedicated Covid-19 units and better treatment is provided,” Jai Prakash, standing committee chairperson of the north corporation, had said.

The government is currently planning to add 15,800 beds in 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the city. The government expects that 1.5 lakh beds would be needed for the treatment of patients with severe form of the infectious disease by July-end.

