Delhi boy spotted smoking hookah in video allowed to attend classes

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:16 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim relief to a class 9 student who had moved court challenging his school principal’s decision to bar him from attending classes after he was seen smoking hookah in a video with another friend at a birthday party.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher sought the response of the Delhi government and the school authorities on the plea filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal after he was disallowed to attend classes since October 18.

In his plea, the boy belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) said he was attending classes till October 8 after which he was disallowed on the alleged grounds that he was seen smoking hookah in a video of August 2019.

Appearing for the petitioner, Agarwal contended that the school could not have removed the student for an isolated incident of smoking hookah. Following this, the court, in an interim order, allowed the student to attend school.

The plea said the boy’s parents were called to the school on October 9, where they also expressed their regret and assured their son would not indulge in any such activity. However, the principal did not allow him to attend classes.

The petition said the parents were called again on October 18 and asked to withdraw their ward from the school.

It said even though he was allowed to write exams on October 24 and October 25, he has not been allowed to attend classes and “arbitrarily” kept out of school, resulting in “agony” and “harassment” for the boy and his family members.

The plea said that even though no written order had been passed by the school on expulsion, he is still not being allowed to attend classes.

The matter would be now heard on December 17.