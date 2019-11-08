Delhi chief secy sets Nov 13 deadline to agencies to check pollutants

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:47 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Friday ordered a slew of pollution and dust-control measures, to be implemented in the city to control the deteriorating air quality in six days.

All government agencies have been asked to complete these tasks, such as removing garbage from the roadside and clearing construction and demolition waste, by November 13.

The Supreme Court-appointed three-member monitoring committee conducted a meeting with nodal officers from the municipal agencies, Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Department of Industries, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Thursday to look into the immediate action required to control local pollution sources.

“After detailed deliberations and consultation with the monitoring committee, the directions have been issued for time-bound implementation,” the order read.

The chief secretary ordered that construction waste and garbage dumps should be cleared from road sides, and C&D waste be picked up from vacant plots, drains and along the banks of the Yamuna. He ordered removal of illegal parking and encroachments from all major traffic corridors to prevent congestion and jams.

“All industries located in nonconforming areas and all polluting industries be closed and their electricity and water supply be disconnected,” the order read.

Road-owning agencies were told to undertake measures such as paving of roadsides and open patches, filling of potholes, mechanised sweeping of roads, greening, water sprinkling and regular night patrolling to monitor violations.

Along with these measures, the chief secretary has asked the divisional commissioner to deploy 700 civil defence volunteers and environment marshals to assist government agencies in enforcing the order.

The agencies were told to pay special attention to the 13 areas that have been identified as pollution ‘hot spots’ — Okhla Phase-2, Dwarka, RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirabad, Mayapuri, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Narela, Bawana, Mundka and Punjabi Bagh.

“In case of non-compliance, the HODs/nodal officers will be held personally responsible and appropriate action will be taken against them,” the order added.

The orders must be implemented by November 13, after which a review meeting will be conducted. All implementation agencies will have to produce a date-wise action taken report in an affidavit to be submitted on Wednesday (November 13) to DPCC.

The SC had earlier this week pulled up state governments concerned for not taking enough steps to keep a check on pollution levels.

“You cannot deal with road dust, construction and demolition and garbage dumping then why are you sitting in this chair,” the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had asked.