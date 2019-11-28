Delhi gets 100 new low-floor buses

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:42 IST

New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 new standard-floor buses from the Rajghat bus depot.

“Several new buses have arrived in recent months and the rest of the buses are also coming soon. I believe that with the induction of new buses, the lack of and irregularity in public transportation in Delhi will be resolved,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating the buses.

The 100 new buses are the fourth in the lot of 1,000 standard-floor buses that were being delivered from October this year. Since August this year, a total of 329 new standard-floor buses have been added by the Delhi government in its public transport apparatus.

With the addition of 100 new buses, the strength of cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008. The total bus fleet in Delhi, including the DTC buses, is now 5,766.

The buses are equipped with facilities such as GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV cameras for female safety, and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently abled.

While 10 buses will operate between Mubarakpur Dabas and Old Delhi railway station, seven will ply on the route from Nilothi village to Old Delhi railway station.

Other routes include Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra (15), Bakoli Temple to Old Delhi Railway Station (7), Rohini Sector 23 to Old Delhi Railway Station(11), Uttam Nagar to Delhi Airport Terminal (20), and Lumpur Border to Old Delhi Railway Station (6).

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet will get more than 470 new low-floor buses by May next year, an official statement said.