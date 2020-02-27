Delhi govt announces relief package for riot affected

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced a compensation scheme of up to ₹10 lakh for those affected by communal riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi over the past four days, and extended its “Farishtey Dilli Ke” scheme to help the distressed.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed a press conference after holding a meeting with top government officials earlier in the day to devise rehabilitation and relief mechanisms, said victims admitted to even private hospitals will get free treatment.

“The incidents of violence have decreased since Wednesday. We are extending our Farishtey scheme, which is otherwise meant for road accident victims, to crime affected and riot affected people. Our government hospitals are already free, but now the Delhi government will also bear the cost of treatment of victims in private hospitals,” he said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to families of those killed in the violence, wherein ₹1 lakh ex gratia shall be given to the family immediately and ₹9 lakh after due documentation. When asked when the victims will get the money, Kejriwal said, “soon, in a few days”.

In the case of the death of a minor or permanent incapacitation of a person, the government will provide the victim ₹5 lakh. The seriously injured will get a compensation of ₹2 lakh each and those with minor injuries will get ₹20,000. Children who lost their parents will get a compensation of ₹3 lakh.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had announced a compensation of R1 crore and a government job to a member of the family of Ratan Lal, a police constable killed in the riot.

“In riot-hit areas, we have got feedback that people are not able to go out to buy essential items because of the curfew. The government has started providing food with the help of NGOs, MLAs and councillors. Round-the-clock helplines will be operated,” Kejriwal said.

He also ordered increasing the number of subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) in riot-hit areas from six to 18 so that relief and rehabilitation measures are implemented smoothly. Besides, four night magistrates are also being appointed, he said.

For damage suffered by residential units, compensation of ₹5 lakh (₹1 lakh to be divided among tenant(s) and ₹4 lakh for house owner) was announced. For substantial damage to residential units, the compensation was ₹2.5 Lakh (₹50,000 to be divided among tenant(s) and ₹2 lakh for house owner). For minor damage to residential units, ₹15,000; for uninsured commercial units, a maximum compensation of ₹5 lakh was declared; and for loss of cattle, ₹5,000 per animal.

Kejriwal said the immediate relief or ex gratia of ₹25,000 will be released to a household in case of substantial or total damage to property. This amount shall be adjusted from the final compensation payment, he said.

Loss or destruction of rickshaw will entail a compensation of ₹25,000, and ₹50,000 in case of an e-rickshaw, the government said.

However, the government did not announce any compensation for numerous private cars and two-wheelers that were burnt in the riots.

“A mobile app will also be developed for citizens to register details of loss of property, vehicles, damage to business and details of injury and death. For those who have lost their identity proofs, special camps will be set up by the revenue department to reissue important documents, such as voter ID Card, Aadhaar card, community certificate, income certificate or copies of property deeds,” Kejriwal said.

As several schools in north-east Delhi were gutted by rioters, chief minister said the directorate of education shall provide free books, notebooks, and uniforms to children of affected government and private schools. “The names of students who could not appear for the CBSE/ICSE board exams due to the on-going violence will be included in the list made by the directorate of education. This list will be shared with the CBSE/ICSE so that alternative dates for conduct of examination could be made by the respective boards,” he said.

To clean up localities in the affected areas, the chief minister’s office asked the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to undertake “a massive cleaning exercise” under the supervision of the revenue department.

To avoid any further escalation, Kejriwal said ‘peace committees’ are being constituted in mohallas (neighbourhoods).

According to the minutes of the meeting accessed by HT: “The finance department is advised to convene a meeting of the heads of insurance companies, directing them to organise special camps for immediate disbursement of insurance claims. An insurance loss assessment has to be carried out transparently with very little documentation. The Delhi Financial Corporation will provide subsidised loans to small businessmen who have lost livelihoods.”