Delhi govt honours educators who took teaching beyond the blackboard and chalk

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:31 IST

New Delhi: For developing audio-visual aids to make learning fun for students and helping them score 100% marks in the board exams, as many as 87 city teachers were awarded by the Delhi government for their efforts to make qualitative changes in the education system on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

Of them, 12 were from private schools and the remaining from Delhi government schools.

Among the awardees was Anita Sharma, a science teacher of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chhawla, who has worked hard to generate interest in science among students through innovative methods such as puzzles, games and powerpoint presentations. Similarly, an English teacher of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV) in Yamuna Vihar was awarded for using tablets, projectors and lab work to teach the language to students.

Several principals were awarded for their efforts in improving the performance of their schools in board exams over the years. For instance, Anju Chawla, principal of RPVV in Vasant Kunj, was awarded for leading a team to develop support material for English, for all government schools in Delhi. “Many students from my school got a high percentage of marks and enrolled in the Delhi University colleges over the last two years,” she said.

Among the private school principals were Sunita Gupta of Air Force Bal Bharti in Lodhi Road, Alka Kapur of Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, and Nita Arora of Srivenkasteshwar International School in Dwarka. They were honoured for their contribution in promoting learning beyond books. “Our school also runs a unique initiative under which every staff and student brings some food items that we distribute to children from poor and marginalised sections of society,” Kapur said.

Addressing the gathering of hundreds of teachers at Thyagraj Stadium Thursday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to make teaching “the most sought after profession” in the city.

“Till 1830, before the introduction of the British education system, teaching was the most sought-after profession in India. The Delhi government plans to revive that unique system, to ensure that the cream of society will be brought into teaching and thereby benefit future generations,” he said.

Delhi education Manish Sisodia also congratulated teachers for making “path-breaking changes” in city’s government schools. “When a rickshaw puller or an auto driver praises us for making schools better for their children, that is the most important award for us all. The Delhi government could bring so many reforms in its schools because the teachers were so cooperative,” he said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:31 IST