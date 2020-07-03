e-paper
Home / Cities / Delhi govt launches e-portal for its students

Delhi govt launches e-portal for its students

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:04 IST
New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Friday launched an online portal, LEAD (Learning through E-Resources Made Accessible for Delhi), with over 10,000 instructional material and course content available on it for classes 1 to 12.

While launching the portal, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said, “In the last five years, the education team of Delhi worked towards reforming the education system of Delhi by taking steps to provide best quality education to each child. By introducing Happiness Curriculum, Mission Buniyaad and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, we tried to connect education with the life of children. I’m proud we are taking steps in the right direction.”

Both government and private schools are physically shut since March in view of the pandemic. The classes, however, have continued virtually through different mediums such as video-conferencing, audio and video lessons.

LEAD will make textbooks, study material and course content as per the syllabus of CBSE, NCERT and Delhi government’s curriculum accessible to students. Support study material produced by Delhi government teachers will also be available on this portal.

Through this portal, developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the Delhi government will upload its curriculum on the ministry of Human Resource Development’s (HRD) online platform, Diksha.

“It is a way for us to connect and share our programmes and experiences with the entire country. The online portal will enable us to learn from the teaching-learning experiments and experiences of other states. It is going to be a mutual sharing and enlightening experience for us all,” Sisodia said.

