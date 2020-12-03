e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi govt to give tablets to 1,900 students for online classes

Delhi govt to give tablets to 1,900 students for online classes

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: More than 1,900 class 11 students of Delhi government schools will receive tablets to assist them in their online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia personally handed over tablets to 50 students on Thursday.

Sisodia said the Delhi government’s revenue significantly reduced due to a slowdown of economic activities. “This is why we urged companies to help the students under their CSR initiatives. We are happy that Tata Power- DDL has given 1,059, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 543 and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) 300 tablets, respectively, to the schools,” he said.

“Soon, the corona vaccine will be released around the world, and this pandemic would be a matter of history. But the loss of education that our students are facing today cannot be compensated by any vaccine. To minimise this loss, the Delhi government is consistently working on solutions,” Sisodia said, adding more such companies should come forward and help students.

The education minister asked students to use these tabs for their studies and return it to their school after their examinations so other students in need can also benefit from it.

Satyam, a government school student in Ashok Vihar Phase 2, said their family just has one phone. “Everyone uses that phone. If the phone stops working, I end up missing my classes. We have to ask others for help but receiving these tabs will help us a lot,” he said.

top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In