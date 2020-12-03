Delhi govt to give tablets to 1,900 students for online classes

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:22 IST

New Delhi: More than 1,900 class 11 students of Delhi government schools will receive tablets to assist them in their online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia personally handed over tablets to 50 students on Thursday.

Sisodia said the Delhi government’s revenue significantly reduced due to a slowdown of economic activities. “This is why we urged companies to help the students under their CSR initiatives. We are happy that Tata Power- DDL has given 1,059, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 543 and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) 300 tablets, respectively, to the schools,” he said.

“Soon, the corona vaccine will be released around the world, and this pandemic would be a matter of history. But the loss of education that our students are facing today cannot be compensated by any vaccine. To minimise this loss, the Delhi government is consistently working on solutions,” Sisodia said, adding more such companies should come forward and help students.

The education minister asked students to use these tabs for their studies and return it to their school after their examinations so other students in need can also benefit from it.

Satyam, a government school student in Ashok Vihar Phase 2, said their family just has one phone. “Everyone uses that phone. If the phone stops working, I end up missing my classes. We have to ask others for help but receiving these tabs will help us a lot,” he said.