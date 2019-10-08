Delhi govt to rationalise school enrolments for better results

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:23 IST

New Delhi

The Directorate of Education, under the Delhi government, will restructure its administrative districts and zones ro rationalise the number of schools and enrolments in each one of them, senior officials said Tuesday.

The decision has been taken after a comprehensive analysis of the board examination results from last few years showed that many of the schools which were not performing well had very high enrolment number.

In a recent order, the DoE’s examination branch asked the director (admissions) to come up with a plan to further divide the zones and districts as per the requirement, by this December. Currently, there are 1,030 government schools in the city which are spread across 29 zones and 13 districts.

“Admissions in the Delhi government schools are done based on the neighbourhood criteria. That’s why the enrolment ratio in schools in some of the densely populated neighbourhoods is very high. The issue will get resolved if the zones and districts are divided based on the requirement of the number of schools. It will also help the DoE to properly supervise each and every school,” said a DoE official, who wished not to be named.

The heads of government schools (HoS) have welcomed the move. HoS of a government co-ed school in north-east Delhi said theirs is the only government school in four villages. “The enrolment ratio in our school is very high and that’s why it becomes difficult for the teachers to focus on students. If the zones and districts get restructured then there will be more options for students and less burden on us.”

The DoE has been taking several measures to improve the class 10 results of the schools run by the government. HT had last month reported that the government was planning to outsource the mathematics teaching to private agencies for better results.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:23 IST