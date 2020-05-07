Delhi govt urged central hospitals to treat more routine patients

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:43 IST

New Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday opened up its outpatient clinics for new patients, after the Delhi government has raised the issue of central government hospitals in the city not treating enough non-Covid-19 patients with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan earlier this week, with routine services being restricted at most city hospitals to maintain social-distancing,

Several Delhi government hospitals have reported working on more than 100% capacity, with patients being referred to them from central government hospitals as well as private centres.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had suggested that one of the three central government-run hospitals in Delhi – Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), and Lady Hardinge – be converted to a dedicated Covid-19 facility, with the other two providing routine services.

“There have been cases of patients being refused routine treatment, with it being stated that three hospitals treat Covid-19 patients. Also, the 4,000-bed AIIMS has taken a good step and dedicated the trauma centre and the cancer centre in Jhajjar for Covid-19 patients but all other services have been stopped at the hospital. I urge you to restart the other facilities for non-Covid patients,” Jain had said in the meeting.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had responded that all hospitals were treating patients and if any case of patients being turned away comes to light then the governments should discuss the matters with each other.

A doctor from Safdarjung, on the condition of anonymity, said: “The Covid-19 situation is going to last for some time and in the meanwhile there were many patients who were not getting the treatment they need. Although patients already registered with us were being given consultation previously, the service has now been opened to all. We are getting a huge number of referral cases from other hospitals like AIIMS and RML.”

Doctors say routine services have been restricted at most city hospitals to maintain social distancing. “Maintaining social distance at the hospital is not possible because we still have two or more patients on a bed. Several of whom have been referred from big hospitals such as RML and LHMC,” said a doctor from Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in Khichdipur.

As of May 7, there were 112 Covid-19 patients admitted to Safdarjung hospital, 61 to RML, and 28 to Lady Hardinge Medical College, according to the daily data.

At the Safdarjung hospital, the services are running at over 100% capacity even in the non-Covid-19 areas of the hospital, said the doctor quoted earlier.

At RML, although routine out-patient clinics are running, most wards are being used for Covid-19 cases or those with severe acute respiratory infections who are suspected to have Covid-19.

“The non-Covid-19 services are very limited. The dire emergency cases are being accepted, but other than that, most wards are being used for the treatment of SARI and Covid-19 patients,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity. The hospital has about 1,420 beds.

As for AIIMS, which had been the hospital under focus, 312 Covid-19 patients were admitted in total to Jhajjar and Trauma Centre as on May 6.

“There are around 300 Covid-19 patients admitted to the trauma centre and AIIMS Jhajjar. Apart from that, there are about 1,100 to 1,200 other patients admitted in the main campus that has about 2,400 beds. These are patients who come to our emergency department and are usually in need of admission and surgeries. There are also some patients who were admitted before the lockdown,” said a senior doctor from the hospital, asking not to be named.

Another doctor, requesting anonymity, added, “AIIMS Jhajjar is also drawing staff from the main AIIMS campus, in addition it is a big facility, so all services cannot be resumed immediately. Also, to ensure that social distancing is followed, the number of patients that are being admitted is lesser than the usual.” A decision is yet to be taken on restarting the physical clinics and routine surgeries, the doctor cited above added.