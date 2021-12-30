Delhi: Man arrested for killing friend, dumping his body in gunny bag

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 22:07 IST

New Delhi: Unable to return Rs 77,000 that he had borrowed from his friend during the lockdown cost a 35-year-old his life in outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar, police said on Wednesday after arresting the 24-year-old alleged killer.

After killing Ravi Kumar,35, the alleged killer, Ankit alias Bitto(identified by his single name in police records), had stuffed the body in a gunny bag, carried it on his scooter and dumped it in a pond. The suspect carrying the body in the bag was captured in at least six CCTV cameras installed on the 2-kilometre route that he took for dumping the body in the pond. The CCTV footage helped investigators identify and nab the suspect, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said that on Tuesday morning, the Prem Nagar police received a call regarding a body stuffed in a gunny bag. A police team reached the spot and preserved the body in a nearby government hospital’s mortuary, since local enquiry could not help them ascertain the dead man’s identity. A murder case was registered and teams were formed to probe it, said the DCP.

During the probe, investigators scanned CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the pond where the body was found. In at least six CCTVs, a masked man was seen carrying the gunny bag with body inside it on a blue scooter. All the police personnel was tasked to locate and verify all blue scooters in the radius of five kilometeres in Prem Nagar.

“Our effort led us to a similar scooter and its owner, Ankit aka Bitto, a tailor by profession. We confronted Ankit with the footage and he confessed to the crime. He was arrested and the scooter was seized,” said a senior investigator, who did not want to be identified.

Ankit’s interrogation, the investigator said, revealed that he knew Kumar for the past five-six years, when they worked together in a shoe manufacturing factory. During the lockdown, Kumar had borrowed Rs 77,000 from Ankit, as he had lost his job and had no other source of income. Kumar had promised to return the money soon but was unable to keep it.

“Recently, Ankit planned to buy a bike and needed money for it. He began demanding his money back from Kumar, who had been seeking more time. A few days ago, Kumar showed his helplessness in returning the money,” said the officer.

On Monday, Ankit called Kumar to see his new rented room. Kumar reached there around noon. The two had an altercation over the money issue and during that Kumar allegedly slapped Ankit.

“Ankit pushed Kumar against a wall in a fit of rage. An iron nail pierced his forehead and he became unconscious because of the bleeding. Ankit panicked and feared that he will be arrested if Kumar filed a police complaint. He brought a rope, strangled Kumar, and stuffed his body in a gunny bag,” the officer said.

The officer added the Ankit kept the body in the first-floor room for nearly 11 hours. Around midnight, he took the body in the bag, kept in on the scooter and transported it to the pond, where he threw it and returned home, he added.