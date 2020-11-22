Delhi man booked for celebratory fire in Dera Bassi

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:28 IST

A Delhi resident was booked for firing in the air at a marriage procession in Dera Bassi, the police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Bobby Luthra was part of a marriage procession that had come from Karnal and was moving towards a hotel in Dera Bassi. At some distance from the hotel, Luthra had fired in the air multiple times on Friday night, and investigations revealed that the bullets fired were blank.

The case under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act was registered on the complaint of a hotel manager, Sanjiv Kumar. No arrest has been made so far.