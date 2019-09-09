Delhi man lands in police net for impersonating Punjabi film producer

cities

A Delhi-based man was arrested for impersonating a Punjabi film producer, said police on Sunday.

The accused Obed Afridi impersonated renowned Punjabi film producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu, who is also owner of White Hill Studios and White Hill Music, Mohali.

Complainant Gunbir Singh Sidhu told the police that the accused used to call up women pretending to be Sidhu.

Station house officer, Phase 1 police station, Lakhwinder Singh said, “As per the complaint, Afridi asked girls for their photos and videos in objectionable poses on the pretext of giving them work in movies or modelling assignments. The accused has exploited several girls previously.”

Sidhu in his complaint said, Afridi had been using two different numbers and after tracing the numbers, he learnt about Afridi who was pretending to be a casting agent. Following this, Sidhu filed a police complaint and the accused was arrested.

During investigation, police found pictures of over 35 women in Afridi’s tablet. Police have also found WhatsApp conversations in his phone where the accused had impersonated Sidhu.

A case under Section 419 ( cheating by personation), 420 ( cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-C and D of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused.

