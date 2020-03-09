Delhi-Meerut Expressway: All eight lanes from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened up at UP-Gate

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:20 IST

Ghaziabad: Traffic snarls at UP Gate will now be a thing of the past as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday opened four lanes over the Hindon canal, as part of the Phase 2 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project. Officials said the move will prove to be a major breather for commuters travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad who often get stuck in traffic near UP Gate.

The Phase 2 of the DME is not complete yet. The under-construction project is scheduled to be completed by May this year. At UP Gate – the Delhi-Ghaziabad border – the NHAI had been constructing bridges over the Hindon canal since August last year. The highway authority had planned to have eight lanes each side – a total of 16 – for commuters over the canal.

“All the eight lanes for traffic coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad over the Hindon canal have been opened up. On the other side – Ghaziabad to Delhi – only four lanes have been opened up so far. The remaining four lanes which are pending are likely to get completed by the end of March. There has been some delay due to recent rains and the festival season in which workers often go back to their hometowns, and work gets held up,” said RP Singh, project director of the NHAI.

After Holi festival ends on Tuesday, commuters travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad will find the commute easy during peak hours. The newly-opened lanes will largely benefit commuters of Indirapuram and Noida, as well as those travelling for long distances to areas such as Hapur, Moradabad, among others.

According to Nishant Sinha, a commuter from Ghaziabad, “Crossing the UP Gate stretch was a major hurdle during peak hours. There were traffic snarls and school buses would often get stuck in traffic, besides other vehicles. With these lanes now open, commuters would also want the other side lanes (Ghaziabad to Delhi) to open up soon.”

The officials said that the 16 lanes being constructed over the river Hindon Bridge near Chhijarsi have also been opened up.

“The 16 lanes are operational and work progress for the entire Phase 2 is about 73%. The work at the flyover near ABES College (Lal Kuan) is also underway and we are likely to open all lanes in April. By April, we are likely to have completed about 90% of the Phase 2 work. At present, we have work progress of about 67% in terms of blacktopping (road-laying) of the expressway,” Singh added.

Under the DME project, stretches of Phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate) and Phase 3 (Dasna to Hapur) have already been completed and made operational. The Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) and Phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut) are under construction.

The entire project is scheduled to get completed in May 2020. It is projected to give fast commuting to travellers between Delhi and Meerut.