1 crore compensation each to kin of six who died on duty

Of the six, three were Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, two from Delhi Police personnel and one from civil defence.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:42 AM IST
Although we cannot compensate for the huge loss every family has to bear, we can, at the very least, pay our respect and ensure the families of these personnel live a life of dignity,” said Manish Sisodia. (HT file)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide ex gratia of 1 crore to the families of six security forces personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The Delhi government respects and honours the bravery of every soldier in uniform. Honouring the bravery of our personnel, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal initiated this ex-gratia compensation scheme to honour security personnels who risk their lives to protect our nation. Although we cannot compensate for the huge loss every family has to bear, we can, at the very least, pay our respect and ensure the families of these personnel live a life of dignity,” said Sisodia while addressing a digital press briefing.

Squadron leader Meet Kumar, who died in a MiG 21 crash in Himachal Pradesh and Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty whose plane crashed in Jorhat, Assam are among the air force personnel whose families will receive the compensation.

Among the police personnel, assistant commissioner of police Satish Kaushik — who was run over by a truck at Rajokri flyover — has been chosen for the ex-gratia relief.

The family of civil defence volunteer Pravesh Kumar, who was run over by a truck when he was deployed on the Mangolpuri flyover, will also receive the 1 crore compensation, the deputy chief minister announced

