1 dead, 4 injured after truck rams into tractor trolley at Delhi’s Shastri Park

One person died and four injured after a truck collided with a tractor trolley near a petrol pump in Delhi’s Shastri Park in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police said that a case has been registered at the Shastri Park police station and the identity of the truck driver is being ascertained. (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (North East) Joy Tirkey said a call was received at 1.39am on Monday regarding an accident involving a tractor trolley and a truck on the Grand Trunk road towards Seelampur.

“It was informed that the spot is opposite to the Shastri Park petrol pump. A total of five people were found on the spot and they were taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by the PCR, where one of them was declared brought dead. The remaining four people, who all sustained injuries, were then referred to GTB hospital,” he said.

Police said the identity of the deceased is still unknown, as the individual had taken a lift from the tractor, from ISBT Kashmere Gate. A case has been registered at the Shastri Park police station.

“A case of fatal accident has been registered at the Shastri Park police station against an unknown person. The identity of the truck driver is being ascertained,” Tirkey said, stating the four injured and the deceased were all sitting on the tractor trolley when the truck rammed into it.

“The identity of the deceased is also being established,” he added.

