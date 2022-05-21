Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka
delhi news

1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.
A man died as a wall collapsed in Dwarka Sector 23 (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 21, 2022 08:44 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.

The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.

According to police, a caller informed them about the incident and said some people were trapped under the rubble.

A police team reached the spot and found a labourer got buried, a senior police officer said.

Legal action will be taken against Virender Singh (50) of Sector-17 Dwarka, the owner of the plot where the digging was going on, as well as the Mishri Lal Pandit (72) of Vikas Vihar, the contractor for the job, the police said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dwarka wall collapse
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP