1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka

A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.

The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.

According to police, a caller informed them about the incident and said some people were trapped under the rubble.

A police team reached the spot and found a labourer got buried, a senior police officer said.

Legal action will be taken against Virender Singh (50) of Sector-17 Dwarka, the owner of the plot where the digging was going on, as well as the Mishri Lal Pandit (72) of Vikas Vihar, the contractor for the job, the police said.

