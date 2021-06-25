Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 1 killed, 4 injured after cluster bus rams into traffic police booth in Delhi
delhi news

1 killed, 4 injured after cluster bus rams into traffic police booth in Delhi

Two police and one traffic police personnel were among those injured. The bus driver is absconding.
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Further probe in the matter is underway.(HT photo)

One person was killed and four others were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus rammed into a traffic police booth near Sarai Rohilla in Delhi.

Two police and one traffic police personnel were among those injured. The bus driver is absconding.

As per a Delhi Police officer, "Road accident took place near Sarai Rohilla. Additional Sub-Inspector Govind, inspector Rishipal, Rohini Traffic Circle inspector Kishan Kumar were injured in the accident when the DTC cluster bus entered the traffic police booth. One person who died in the accident, has not been identified yet. The name of the other injured person is Ram Kumar. A total of five people have been injured."

"As per the preliminary investigation, it seems that the brakes failed. The bus driver is absconding from the spot," the official added.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi transport corporation
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP