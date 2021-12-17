10 new Omicron cases recorded in Delhi, India's tally nears 100-mark

India’s Omicron count came close to 100 (97 to be exact) on Friday after 10 more cases of the new variant of the coronavirus were reported from national capital Delhi. The new cases in Delhi were confirmed by health minister Satyendar Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“10 new cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 20. A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, 14 new cases of Omicron were added to the nationwide tally. Out of these, Karnataka reported five new cases of the heavily mutated variant, while Delhi and Telangana registered four such new infections, and Gujarat saw a single case.

This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded an increase in its Omicron tally.

So far, 11 states and union territories have reported Omicron infections - Maharashtra has seen 32 such cases, Rajasthan has reported 17, Delhi now has 20, Karnataka has seen eight infections, Gujarat and Kerala both have reported five, Telangana six, and one case each has been reported in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu.

India has been recording Omicron cases for four days in a row. On Tuesday and Wednesday too, there were 12 new Omicron infections detected across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India’s first batch of Omicron cases was reported from Bengaluru on December 2 when two people - a 66-year-old and a 46-year-old male - tested positive for the variant.

The fast-spreading strain has worried markets too, with Sensex slumping over 300 points in early trade in Friday.

There are three major headwinds to the market now - the Omicron variant, relentless selling by FIIs and hawkish central banks, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON