100 days in, health minister says Delhi’s health infra received robust push

Three months into its term, the BJP government in Delhi has begun addressing longstanding gaps in the Capital’s healthcare system, health minister Dr Pankaj Singh said on Friday — rolling out insurance schemes, pushing diagnostic upgrades, and cracking down on hospitals flouting fire safety norms. Health minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Speaking to HIndustan Times on Friday, Singh said over 300,000 Ayushman Bharat insurance cards have been issued so far, with 601 patients already admitted for treatment under the scheme.

Further expanding on the data, Singh said more than 316,000 Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards have been issued since April — 175,060 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) for residents under 70, and 141,174 under the Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens aged above 70.

PM-JAY was launched in Delhi on April 5, followed by the rollout of the Vaya Vandana scheme on April 28. The latter provides health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh annually per family for eligible citizens above the age of 70. The government has also begun automatic card issuance for all beneficiaries in this category. So far, Singh said, 601 patients have received treatment under PM-JAY.

Crackdown on fire safety violations in hospitals

Following a Hindustan Times report highlighting lapses in fire safety clearances at three major government hospitals — Lok Nayak, Ambedkar Nagar and Bhagwan Mahavir — Singh acknowledged the issue and attributed the gaps to administrative neglect by previous governments.

“Lok Nayak is now close to receiving its no objection certificate from the fire department after implementing the necessary changes. Ambedkar Nagar is also being brought up to code,” he said. He added that 10 private hospitals have been denied NOCs due to non-compliance and given 45 days to rectify violations. “Failure to comply will result in cancellation of their licenses,” he said.

New tenders to ease medicine shortage

On reports of shortages of essential drugs in government hospitals, Singh said inefficiency by previous vendors led to supply disruptions. “We’ve cancelled their contracts and initiated a new tendering process. Going forward, half the medicines will be procured centrally, and the rest sourced locally to streamline delivery.”

Diagnostic upgrades across 36 hospitals

To reduce dependency on private centres for costly diagnostics, the government plans to install MRI and CT scan machines across all 36 government hospitals under a public-private partnership model. Singh said the services will be capped at ₹2,500 per scan, with rollout details being finalised.

Inquiry into Delhi Medical Council

On the proposed dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council amid allegations of irregularities, Singh said the matter is under review. “A report has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr Rati Makkar will oversee council operations.”

Addressing concerns over rising respiratory infections, Singh said there was no COVID outbreak in the city. “It’s a seasonal viral wave. The infections are mild and self-limiting — there is no cause for panic.”

