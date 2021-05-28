Home / Cities / Delhi News / 1,072 more Covid-19 cases, caseload drops to 54-day low
1,072 more Covid-19 cases, caseload drops to 54-day low

The city also saw 117 people succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday. The seven-day average deaths fell to 176, the lowest since April 20.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:23 AM IST
A health worker collecting a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at MCD dispensary, Kalkaji, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Capital’s Covid-19 graph continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with daily infections falling sharply, as Delhi added 1,072 new cases of Covid-19, over 400 fewer than the previous day.

Thursday’s case count, the lowest in a single-day since March 30 (when it added 992 cases) came on the back of over 70,000 tests, and at a positivity rate of 1.53%, a number that has now dropped for 21 consecutive days.

The positivity rate has now stayed below 5% for a week, and below 2% for two days.

The city also saw 117 people succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday. The seven-day average deaths fell to 176, the lowest since April 20.

Active cases are also at their lowest in 54 days, with 16,378 currently battling the virus.

