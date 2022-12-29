10-day-old boy hurt during Chandni Mahal house collapse succumbs, 3rd death so far

An infant boy injured in a roof collapse incident in Old Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area died on Wednesday during treatment, taking the toll in the tragedy to three, police said.

The infant’s 30-year-old mother and his three-year-old sibling died in the accident on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that 10-day-old Junaid died last night at the Lok Nayak Hospital. “The Chandni Mahal police station received a call regarding the incident of roof collapse in a building at Pahari Rajan locality of Chitli Qabar in Chandni Mahal area on Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Ruksar was visiting her father’s house with her children. She had given birth to twins -- Junaid and Judera --- on December 18. Ruksar and her son Aaliyan were brought dead to a hospital, and her second son Junaid was in a critical condition,” she said.

The DCP further said that a police team is keeping a close watch on the nearby buildings, and has evacuated the residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruksar’s husband Afsaar Qureshi, who runs a roadside biryani shop in Jaipur. “For the last 11 years, she had been my best advisor. We spoke over phone on Sunday and she was worried about the education of our sons Rahman and Aaliyan. “She was planning to come Jaipur in February. She wished to make her children educated as she didn’t like our family business. I am helpless now, but I’ll try my best to fulfil her dreams,” he said, after the burial of his 10-day-old child.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said the residential building consisted of a ground floor, a first floor and a partly-constructed second floor, built nearly three months ago. “It is apparent that the building was dilapidated and the owner had to carry out repairs. MCD has no role to play in the matter. Besides, we have not received any complaint about the dilapidated condition of the property,” MCD said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}