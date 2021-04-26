11k workers to receive financial aid: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Sunday said it has disbursed financial assistance of ₹5,000 to 200,000 construction workers in the city and 11,000 more such workers will receive the amount in the coming days.

In a press statement, the government said, “A total of 210,684 construction workers will receive the cash-transfer as a form of aid, of which 200,000 have already received aid of ₹100 crore and 11,000 workers will be granted the disbursals in the coming days. To help migrant workers, daily wage and construction workers, the government has set up 150 food distribution centres in schools and construction sites.”