11-year-old boy killed, parents injured as truck rams their motorcycle

An 11-year-old boy was killed and his parents seriously injured after an unidentified truck hit their motorcycle from behind on a flyover in southwest Delhi late on January 9, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ayush and the injured were identified as his parents Gajendra Singh (36) and Mamta, residents of Laxmi Nagar. The family was returning home after attending a wedding function in Kapashera when the accident took place. “Ayush was seated between his parents on the motorcycle. When they reached the flyover opposite Jharera around 10.30pm, a speeding truck rammed their two-wheeler from behind,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Police said on impact, all three were thrown off the motorcycle and onto the road, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby trauma centre, where doctors declared Ayush dead on arrival.

Singh underwent treatment and was released a day later while Mamta is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot immediately after the collision.

A case was registered at Delhi Cantt police station under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing injuries) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“No CCTV camera was found in the immediate vicinity of the flyover. Footage from other nearby cameras is being checked to identify the offending truck and its driver,” a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.