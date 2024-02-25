 12-year-old boy held for murdering teen in NE Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / 12-year-old boy held for murdering teen in NE Delhi

12-year-old boy held for murdering teen in NE Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2024 12:58 AM IST

12-year-old student apprehended for assaulting and killing a 14-year-old in Delhi. Attack captured on CCTV. Suspect confessed and sent to correction home.

A day after a 14-year-old Class 8 student studying in a private school died after being brutally assaulted in the Brahmpuri area in northeast Delhi, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it apprehended a 12-year-old Class 6 student in connection with the case.

The murder came to light around 4pm on Friday, nearly two hours after the assault, after the police received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where the 14-year-old boy was admitted. (Representational image)

According to police, the 12-year-old was a student in the same school as the deceased boy. The suspect assaulted his senior following an altercation regarding the use of abusive language.

Police said the attack was captured on a CCTV camera installed around the crime scene.

“We identified the boy with the help of the video footage. He was a Class 6 student of the same school. We approached his family and asked them to bring him to join the probe. The boy was apprehended after he confessed to the crime. He was produced before the juvenile justice board that sent him to a correction home for boys,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

DCP Tirkey said that the murder came to light around 4pm on Friday, nearly two hours after the assault, after the police received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where the 14-year-old boy was admitted. He had multiple injuries. During the inquiry, it came to light that the boy was attacked at Sant Ravidas Gali in Brahmpuri. He lived with his family in Brahmpuri, said Tirkey.

A case of murder was registered at the New Usmanpur police station. It was not immediately clear if the teenager was attacked by one person or multiple people. The police scanned the CCTV camera in which one boy was seen assaulting the teenager. The boy fled the spot after the assault, the DCP said, adding that the crime happened when the two were returning from school.

“The deceased teenager had injuries to his face, head, and hand. Prime facie, it appears that the boy punched him in the face due to which the nose bone was fractured and caused internal bleeding. The exact reason for death will be ascertained after the autopsy report,” the DCP added.

