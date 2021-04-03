13 Stephen’s students turn Covid-19 positive, stringent restrictions on campus

At least 13 students of Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning, resulting in enforcement of stringent Covid-19 protocols, including directions to faculty members not to visit the college till the situation improves, college authorities said.

The college said its “inner perimeter” will be out of bounds for everyone on campus “unless specific clearance is given by the principal.” The outer perimeter may be accessed “by those with relevant and regular work after due process at the security counter,” it added.

College principal John K Varghese said, “Thirteen resident students have tested positive for Covid this [Friday] morning....The Dean’s Office has now put in place “necessary and stringent measures to ensure isolation and social distancing for all residents with the usual Covid protocols.”

“Faculty who are scheduled to come to college may defer their coming till a notification informs them of an improvement in the situation. There is no reason for panic and please await further information on the situation…” Varghese added in a notice.

Some college staff suspect a recent students’ trip to Dalhousie, undertaken by the college, may have led to the new infections. “Around two dozen hostel students returned from the said trip on March 31 and were tested after they developed symptoms,” a college staff said, requesting anonymity.

On Friday, the national capital saw over 3,500 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths from the disease with a daily positivity rate of 4.11%. The Delhi government has said that the fourth wave of the infection is underway in the national Capital but chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out imposing lockdown in the capital, however, experts feel regions such as Delhi, which are witnessing a rapid surge in cases, need to impose restrictions before it is too late.