1300 students from Delhi govt coaching programme make it to top colleges: Minister

Delhi government social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday claimed that over 1300 students from humble backgrounds, whose coaching was funded by the Delhi government under ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’, have been selected to top medical and engineering colleges. “Nearly 4,000 students had enrolled for coaching under the scheme; 25% got selected for top colleges. Students from government schools and underprivileged families are among beneficiaries of the scheme,” Gautam said in a press conference.

The scheme was launched in 2018 to enable poor students to get coaching so that they can perform well in various competitive entrance examinations. “We wanted to ensure that poverty should not become a barrier for those children who are talented or want to achieve something in life. They should not miss any opportunity due to lack of money,” said Gautam.

The minister said around 13000 students have enrolled in civil services, engineering, medical, Police, Banking Railways and several competitive exams coaching under the scheme.