14,743 people get Covid jabs as vaccination number keeps increasing in Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday saw 14,743 people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shots — the highest number since the inoculation drive was launched on January 16 .

After Wednesday’s drive, as per data, more than 12,000 had received the vaccines for two consecutive days, as the drive picked up pace and more beneficiaries, including police personnel, got the jabs.

The vaccine coverage – the proportion of people who get the shot among total targeted – bounced back to 80.5% on Wednesday, an increase of 11% over the previous day. The Delhi government has added another 82 centre, taking the total to 265, to keep up pace with the rush.

“Yes, not every centre is achieving 100% target; however having more centres will increase the ease of getting the shot for people. Plus, we need to vaccinate health care workers and front line workers as quickly as possible and then move to the general population. For that, we will again need more centres,” said a senior district official. This will also help, as the health care workers who were vaccinated initially will be given their next shot starting at the end of the week, another official said.

The vaccination of the health care workers will stop February 20 onwards as per the directions of the Central government. Those who missed out on their turn can get it over the next five days. So far, only 146,768 persons – including front line workers -- have received the shot in Delhi. There are 240,000 registered health care staff who were eligible for vaccination.

Currently, all the 265 vaccination sites are in hospital setting, allowing the government to quickly manage any adverse reactions that happen. However, two senior Delhi government officials confirmed that in the next week, vaccination sites are likely to be opened in dispensaries as well.

“For this, proper planning would be needed – ambulances will have to be on the standby, nearby hospitals have to be recognised for emergency care of anyone who has adverse reactions,” said one of the two officials.

At least three of the eleven revenue districts in Delhi saw over 100% vaccine coverage on Wednesday – north-east (176.8%), New Delhi (105%), North (103.8%). North-east district has seen over 100% coverage for the last three days.

Almost 80% of the people getting the shot are front line workers in most districts.

“Around 70 to 80% of the people who are getting vaccinated right now are front line workers. Initially, everyone was hesitant but slowly the awareness is building and more and more people are getting the shot,” said a senior official from south-west district.

Another official from Shahadara district said, “Now, most of the beneficiaries being vaccinated are front line workers, especially police personnel who are now coming forward in large numbers. Earlier, the turnout was low because of the farmer’s protest. In addition, we are also calling the beneficiaries multiple times which is resulting in higher turnouts.”

The official said that the department heads were being encouraged to get the vaccines themselves and motivate those working under them in order to increase coverage.