14-year-old boy with end-stage heart failure undergoes transplant in Delhi

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy with end-stage heart failure underwent a heart transplant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, after the family of a 41-year-old woman consented to organ donation following her brain death.

The patient is currently under observation in the cardiac surgery ICU, hospital officials said (HT)

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The woman, wife of a serving Indian Army officer, was declared brain dead at Command Hospital Chandimandir in Panchkula on May 2.

Hospital officials said the heart was transported from Chandigarh to Delhi through a coordinated effort involving hospital teams, airport authorities and traffic police. A green corridor created by Delhi Police ensured the organ reaches the hospital from the airport in around 20 minutes.

Doctors said the boy had been suffering from severe heart failure for over a year and was registered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) two months back.

Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, cardiothoracic surgery (heart and lung transplant) at Indrapratha Apollo Hospitals said, “The boy had to be admitted almost every month. Heart transplant was the only option for him to save his life. His condition worsened again a week ago, leading to his admission. A matching donor heart became available on May 2.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The donar suffered catastrophic brain haemorrhage two weeks ago and her family decided to donate her organs, saving multiple lives,” said Dr Goel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The donar suffered catastrophic brain haemorrhage two weeks ago and her family decided to donate her organs, saving multiple lives,” said Dr Goel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The transplant surgery was carried out by surgeons Dr Mukesh Goel and Dr Gaurav Kumar. The patient is currently under observation in the cardiac surgery ICU, hospital officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transplant surgery was carried out by surgeons Dr Mukesh Goel and Dr Gaurav Kumar. The patient is currently under observation in the cardiac surgery ICU, hospital officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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