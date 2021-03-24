15-second snatching: Two boys strangle pedestrian before making off with his phone; both held

Less than 15 seconds is how long it took for two minor boys to allegedly strangle and choke an 18-year-old pedestrian in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar and snatch his mobile phone on Tuesday, showed the footage from a CCTV camera near the scene of crime. The victim is later seen lying on the road, in pain, shouting for help.

The footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, after which the police quickly apprehended the suspects, who turned out to be juveniles.

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), on Wednesday said the police used their local sources to identify and apprehend the two suspects, after a case of robbery and voluntarily causing hurt during robbery was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station.

Last year, as many as 7,965 snatching cases were registered in Delhi, a 27.11% rise from the 6,266 cases reported in 2019, according to police data. Robberies, last year, on the other hand, increased from 1,956 to 1,963 cases. These were two street crimes that increased in 2020, while the other crimes decreased.

Police had claimed that PCR calls related to snatching and robberies were substantially fewer last year, compared to 2019. They said such distress calls (made to the 112 number) are the best way to measure crime in an area.

The snatching happened on Tuesday while Pintu Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was visiting Wazirpur Industrial Area in search of work. As he was walking on the road, the CCTV footage showed one of the snatchers approaching him from behind and strangling him.

As Kumar struggles to free himself, the other snatcher also arrives from the rear to snatch Kumar’s mobile phone from his loose grip. Less than 15 seconds later, the two suspects flee the scene even as Kumar collapses on the road. As he lies there, trying to get someone to help him, the CCTV footage shows several people walking past him without stopping.

Kumar then gets back on his feet and is seen looking around for help.

“Kumar visited the police station on Wednesday after which we registered a case and formed multiple teams to nab the culprits. The teams acted swiftly and carried out searches before the two minors were apprehended,” the DCP said.