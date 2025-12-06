16 gangsters, criminals held in nightlong crackdown by Delhi Police

At least 16 gangsters and criminals were arrested after a night-long crackdown on Thursday was conducted in Delhi and Haryana by nearly 850 Delhi Police personnel, said senior police officers on Friday, adding that the exercise was aimed to curb the organised gangs and street criminals active in Delhi-national capital region (NCR). The initiative aims to address activities such as extortion, illegal possession of arms, drugs, robbery, and snatching, said police.

According to police, 14 of the arrested are associated with the Gogi, Tillu Tajpuria and Kala Jatheri gangs, and two bulletproof four-wheelers, two wireless sets,18 pistol with 43 cartridges, 122 mobile phones, five button-actuated knives, and over ₹10 lakh in cash were seized.

The initiative aims to address activities such as extortion, illegal possession of arms, drugs, robbery, and snatching, said joint commissioner of police (northern range) Vijay Singh.

“In total, 152 premises and hideouts were raided in Delhi and Haryana. Our team arrested eight members of the Gogi gang, five of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, and one of the Kala Jatheri gang. Premises of eight members of different gangs were also raided and were detained. This coordinated action has significantly disrupted criminal networks and curtailed organized criminal activities,” said the joint CP.

Police said personnel from Rohini, Outer-North and North-West police districts were involved in the crackdown, senior police officers said on Friday. The arrested people were booked under 16 cases of the Arms Act, two cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and two cases of the Excise Act, the officers said.

According to police, they are now trying to ascertain how and from where the arrested men procured the two bulletproof four-wheelers – a Mahindra Thar and a Mahindra Scorpio-N – and the two wireless sets. “We are interrogating the people from whose possessions were recovered to ascertain the source,” said a senior police officer.