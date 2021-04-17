Home / Cities / Delhi News / 164 people arrested for violations of weekend curfew in Delhi
delhi news

164 people arrested for violations of weekend curfew in Delhi

The police issued 283 challans to people for violating Covid-19 norms, he said, adding that 20 cases were registered under Epidemic Act or other laws.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Police personnel screen commuters at the Delhi-Noida entry gate in Sector 14A during a weekend curfew imposed by the government of Delhi. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

More than 360 cases have been registered and 164 people arrested for violations of the ongoing weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Saturday.

"On Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm, a total of 363 FIRs have been registered and 164 people were arrested," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

The weekend curfew in in force from Friday 10 PM to Monday morning.

Police said that 2,432 challans were issued to people for violations of the curfew.

Over 1,900 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew.

According to data shared by the police, 72 cases were registered from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday.

"A total of 1,950 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Some Delhi hospitals say oxygen running out amid surge in Covid-19 deaths

Ghazipur crematorium becomes first in city to operate 24x7

L-G orders districts to tie up with RWAs, set up care facilities

Every 4th sample in Delhi Covid +ve, Capital adds 24,375 new cases in 24 hours

The police issued 283 challans to people for violating Covid-19 norms, he said, adding that 20 cases were registered under Epidemic Act or other laws.

The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi coronavirus cases covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP