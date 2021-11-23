17-year-old boy rapes woman, kills her and then set her private parts on fire

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a woman in the Dwarka area of Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing the police on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the Delhi Police was informed that the body of a woman was found in the drain near a garbage heap on November 15. After investigating the case, they arrested the accused on the charge of murder on November 17.

Later, the accused informed the police during an interrogation that he also raped the woman. The boy told interrogators that he strangled her and set her private parts on fire to destroy evidence, ANI reported.

A special team formed to investigate the case has questioned about 2700 people and checked CCTV cameras, according to ANI. As a special team started investigating the case, it sent the victim's photo to different WhatsApp groups.

The victim was identified after the photo was seen by her family.

According to ANI, the police have not received the post-mortem report yet but officials said they have charged the boy with rape. Further investigation is underway, they said.

