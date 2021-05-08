184k between 18-44 years got their first jab so far: Sisodia

Over 184,000 people between the ages of 18 and 44 years have received their first jab against Covid-19 in four days since the drive began, according to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. In comparison, 18,795 healthcare workers were immunised in the first four days in Delhi when the vaccination drive was rolled out from January 16.

“In Delhi 1.84 lakh youth have got the 1st dose of vaccine, in first 4 days of 18-45 yrs age group opening. In total, 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday evening,” Sisodia tweeted.

The arrangement was described as “pretty smooth” by Kritika Goswami, 24, who took the shot on Friday at a government school in Dwarka. “The whole arrangement was pretty smooth and I was done in around 30 minutes. I had a slot for 3pm to 5pm, I had reached the centre a little early and got the shot before 3 o’clock. There were only five or six other people at the waiting hall and social distancing was followed,” she said. She received a dose of Covaxin.

The Delhi government now plans to create outreach vaccination camps for journalists. “This is currently at the planning stage. Letters will be sent out to media houses to get a list of their employees and vaccinate them at outreach camps at their office. No timeline has been fixed yet,” said a senior government official, on condition of anonymity.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a high-level meeting, directed district magistrates to pay surprise visits to vaccination centres and relief camps in order to review the preparations done for the convenience of the people.

He also directed the officials to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated within the next three months.

He said, “We will be able to stop the third [national] wave of corona from coming to Delhi, only by being able to administer vaccines to everyone in Delhi as soon as possible in the next three months.”

Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed concerns over short supply of Covid-19 vaccines, even as he asserted that with the current infrastructure in place, the entire population of Delhi can be vaccinated in three months if supply is scaled up.

“In the coming days we will need large scale supply of vaccines. The latest consignment we have received is not a large one. With the established procedures in place, we can scale up [the vaccination drive] in 24 hours. But there is a shortage of vaccine production. If production and supply are scaled up, we are capable of vaccinating the entire population of Delhi. Right now, the only obstacle is a short supply of vaccines,” said Kejriwal on the sidelines of his visit to a vaccination centre in central Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar.

While vaccination of people over 45 years old was underway in around 500 sites, the drive was opened to people aged between 18 and 44 years on a wider scale on May 3, in a different set of 300-odd sites scattered across all 11 revenue districts in the city.

According to the Delhi government bulletin on Friday, a total of 2,856,955 people have received their first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi so far. It also said that 809,739 have got their second doses as well.

