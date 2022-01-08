19 phones seized from Delhi’s Mandoli jail during inspection

During a surprise inspection by prison officers inside the Mandoli jail complex, the officials found at least 19 phones from inside sub jail 13.

Jail officers, who asked not to be named, said that on Thursday night, inspecting teams conducted a surprise inspection and found six android phones and 13 mini phones. “The phones were seized from different prisoners. We are probing how they managed to smuggle the phones inside the jail. We will record the statement of prisoners from whom the phones were seized,” a mid-level prison officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team also seized ₹1,500 cash, chargers and sharp objects from different prisoners.

“We have been regularly conducting such raids for the past few weeks. We have been conducting such checks more regularly now,” the officer said.

Last year, Delhi police unearthed a major heist pulled off by Rohini jail prisoner Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who duped the wife of an industrialist to a tune of around ₹200 crore by posing as a senior government officer and offering to bail her husband who is currently in jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON