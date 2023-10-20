19-year-old man found murdered with stab wounds in his body in Delhi: Police

A 19-year-old man was found murdered with multiple stab wounds around his neck, left hand and abdomen inside a park closer to Lotus Temple in Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was a native of Dholpur in Rajasthan.

He had come to Delhi from his hometown a month ago and was living in south Delhi’s Garhi area with his father, police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Amar Colony police station.

The exact motive behind the murder and the identity of the killer could not be ascertained till late Thursday night, police said, and added that they were looking into the murder case from personal enmity, sudden provocation, and robbery attempt angles.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that on Thursday around 10:30am, the Amar Colony police station received a call about a man who was lying injured and unconscious inside a park near the Lotus Temple. A police team reached the park and found that the deceased, aged around 19, was stabbed in his neck, left hand and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the inspection of the crime scene, DCP Deo said a mobile phone was found lying near the body.

The family members were informed about the incident.

The police said they were scanning CCTV cameras and probing the matter.

