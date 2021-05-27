19-year-old St Stephen’s student died of Covid-19

An 19-year-old first-year student of history at Delhi University (DU)’s St Stephen’s College succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. This is the first reported death among undergraduate students in DU due to the viral infection.

Satyam Jha, a resident of Kolkata, died in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, his friends and teachers said, adding that he was in Kota with his family for personal reasons.

Even though he never visited the college in person -- all classes and assessment work having been shifted online on account of the pandemic since last year -- teachers, seniors and classmates remembered Jha as an “all-rounder”, who was “intelligent, bright and research-minded”.

Malay Neerav, head of the department of history, St Stephen’s College, said, “This is just like losing one’s own child. I knew him from the time he had appeared for the online interview seeking an admission to our college. He was exceptional. Ever since he joined, he was active and his intellectual ability was much above those of his age. He recently presented a paper on human cultural evolution, which is in the public domain, and it was very well received. He was an all-rounder and was part of multiple societies at the college...It’s so unfortunate that he has left us.”

The college on Thursday organised a memorial service and prayer meeting in Jha’s memory. “In the online class on Thursday morning, his classmates shared their memories of him even though they all had never met in person. All our students were shocked and shattered,” Neerav said.

College principal John Varghese also put out a message on the college website offering condolences, “Yesterday, Satyam Jha from first history honours succumbed to Covid-19. He was eighteen. A young man looking forward to life, exceptionally. His dreams and those of his parents and all who loved him came to an end with his death. His soul, though we pray, hope, and believe, rest in eternal peace.”

Jha’s senior and a member of the Left student group Students Federation India (SFI), Ananyo Chakraborty, said Jha was also associated with SFI, “It’s just shocking for us all. His brother told me that he had no comorbidity or any issue. He was extremely bright and enthusiastic and was interested in a lot of things. He touched our lives in various ways. It’s so sad that he did not get a chance to go to college physically even once.”