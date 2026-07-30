2 arrested in arms-terror module: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch on Sundayarrested two members of an international arms trafficking and terror module, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, sixteen members of the syndicate were earlier arrested between March and July in a case registered in March

Police identified the suspects as Mehfooz Ali alias Bobby Kabootar, 43, a resident of Delhi’s Jafarabad and Mohammad Ahmad, 35. Police said the duo allegedly worked for the fugitive arms dealer, Shahbaz Ansari, who is suspected of operating from Bangladesh.

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According to police, sixteen members of the syndicate were earlier arrested between March and July in a case registered in March under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A total of 32 foreign made firearms, including a sub-machine gun made in Czech Republic, and 363 cartridges were recovered from the 18 arrested people, said special commissioner of police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal.

Around 2006 onwards, Ali has been associated with criminals, including jailed gangster Hashim Baba, Sabir Chaudhary, Rashid Cablewala, Salim Pistol and organised gangs operating in northeast Delhi, said Dhaliwal.

“In 2021, on the directions of Hashim Baba, Ali allegedly facilitated the transportation of the shooters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by accompanying them to Punjab. He also collected their mobile phones and internet dongles and subsequently destroyed the electronic evidence by throwing them into the Yamuna in Delhi,” added Dhaliwal.