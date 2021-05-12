Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2 behind murder of realtor held after scuffle with cops
2 behind murder of realtor held after scuffle with cops

A cop received minor injury during the scuffle with the accused, Neeraj Tehlan (27) and Naveen alias Ashish (23). According to police, one of the accused took out a gun and threatened to fire at the police once they were surrounded.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Police said the two were the only people yet to be arrested out of the five who allegeldy shot the property dealer.(Representational image)

After a brief scuffle, Delhi Police on Tuesday said they arrested two men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a property dealer from Najafgarh.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the others -- Priyawart alias Kala, a key hitman of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; and Rohit and Rahul -- were arrested from Rajasthan and Delhi since March, after tip-offs received through human intelligence.

