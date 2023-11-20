2 crore challans issued in Delhi for Grap rule violations in last 17 days

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday said that it has issued challans amounting to over ₹2 crore to those found guilty of engaging in illegal construction and demolition (C&D), thereby violating air pollution norms under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the last 17 days. Since the Grap 4 norms were enforced on November 5, transport officials have penalised an average of 50 trucks daily

In its action taken report, MCD said that between November 2 and 18, more than 1,009 challans related to C&D activities have been issued with cumulative amount of ₹2.03 crore. MCD has said that 439 challans related to open burning of municipal waste and biomass have been issued during this period.

The action taken report covers the time period during which Grap stage 3 has been in force in Delhi. “Our teams conducting inspections on the ground found that people are still carrying out construction work in violation of norms. They stopped the construction work and imposed fines,” added the official.

PWD has also provided 60 anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution in 13 hot spots, including Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, RK Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar and Dwarka.

“A fleet of 195 water sprinklers and jetting machines and 30 anti-smog guns have been engaged by us on various roads to abate dust pollution. The frequency of water sprinklers deployment has been increased in the hot spots and sprinkling is being carried out using dust suppressants on dusty roads,” MCD has said.