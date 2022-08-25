2 fire incidents reported from Delhi’s Patparganj industrial area, 1 dead
At 10 pm, a massive blaze was reported on the second floor of a mobile godown, and 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Hours earlier, another incident was reported at a factory in the Patparganj industrial area. Thirty-two-year-old Veeru Balguher, a worker at the factory, died.
Two separate incidents of fire - breaking out in separate parts of Delhi's Patparganj industrial area- were reported on Wednesday. At 10 pm, a massive blaze was reported on the second floor of a mobile godown, and 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire was doused and no casualties were registered.
Hours earlier, another incident was reported at a factory in the Patparganj industrial area. Thirty-two-year-old Veeru Balguher, a worker at the factory, died.
The factory makes packaging for soil testing kits. The blaze was brought under control but the cause was not confirmed. The call about the incident was received at 12.57 pm and nine fire engines were rushed to the site, an official statement read. "At the time of the incident, six people were working in the factory. Of them, one got trapped and succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap told news agency PTI.
Kashyap added that the factory belonged to a resident of Greater Kailash. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, she further told the news agency.
The factory worker who died - Veeru Balguher - is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to his brother Sunder, Veeru was the sole breadwinner in the family and got a monthly salary of ₹12,000.
We got a call in the afternoon informing us about the fire. We rushed to the spot but all we got to see was his body at the hospital," Sunder said, adding Veeru was paying monthly installments for a loan he had taken.
His body will be handed over to the family on Friday after a post-mortem following which last rites will be carried out, another family member told PTI.
(With agency inputs)
